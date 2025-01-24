SI

California High Schooler Scores 102 Points to Break State Record

Stephen Douglas

Nick Khatchikian scored 102 points for Mesrobian in California. / Matt Brannon / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A player in California scored 102 points in a high school basketball game on Thursday. Nick Khatchikian, a 6'2" guard at Mesrobian High School in Pasadena, broke the state's single-game scoring record against The Waverly School.

Khatchikian scored every single point in the first half as Mesrobian jumped out to a 79-0 lead and ended up making 48-of-60 field goal attempts—including 3-of-6 three-pointers—as his team won 119-25.

On SI also has video of the performance which shows Khatchikian mostly standing near midcourt while his teammates look to get a rebound and then throw the ball ahead to him for a layup. His brother, Dylan Khatchikian finished with a triple-double thanks to 35 assists, 15 rebounds and 13 steals.

According to this video Khatchikian scored the first 102 points for his team and then headed to the bench after he broke the state record.

With the victory Mesrobian improves to 10-6 on the season while Waverly remains winless.

