Full Little League World Series Bracket for 2025
The end of summer is nearly here, which means it's time for the Little League World Series. The battle for the youth baseball crown has ramped up over the last week in its annual location of Williamsport, PA, and soon it'll be time to decide the victor. It'll be a new champion, too, with last year's winner Florida getting knocked out in the regional round already.
To help keep track of what's already happened in the tournament and preview the next few days before the championship game, here's the 2025 LLWS bracket via the official website of the tournament.
Little League World Series Bracket 2025
As you can see it's been a highly competitive tournament already, and the best may very well be yet to come. Here's everything else relevant to know about the tournament.
When is the Little League World Series Championship Game?
The last game of the Little League World Series is scheduled for August 24 at 3 p.m. ET. The two teams have yet to be determined.
For those keeping close track at home, we will know by late afternoon on August 23 who will be participating in the championship game. The international championship is slated for 12:30 that day, and the U.S. championship will be played shortly thereafter. The winners of those two games will earn a spot in the Little League World Series championship game.
Little League World Series Schedule
The full schedule for the remainder of the 2025 Little League World Series can be found here.
In short, however, the final few games will play out in the lead-up to August 24. That will be the last day of this year's Little League World Series.