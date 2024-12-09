Huge Hockey Fight Breaks Out During Game's Annual Teddy Bear Toss
On Sunday evening the Ottawa 67s hosted the Barrie Colts in a battle between two major junior ice hockey teams. It also happened to be the night of the Teddy Bear Toss, a charitable initiative common amongst junior and minor league hockey leagues. Fans attend the game with teddy bears and other stuffed animals. When the home team scores its first goal, all those toys are tossed onto the ice in celebration and are gifted to children in need.
A heartwarming event around the holidays but it is still hockey, as everybody was reminded of on Sunday. After the 67s got on the board via a Luca Pinelli goal, the teddy bears rained down. Then a very large fight broke out, made all the more comedic by the presence of The Grinch lurking in the background.
Behold, a video that may as well be a deleted scene from a Slapshot movie.
Nothing shouts hockey like a line brawl siloutted by stuffed animals falling from the sky. What a beautiful sport.
The visiting Colts would ultimately defeat the 67s, 2-1.