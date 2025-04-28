Jimmer Fredette Lands New Administrative Gig After Formally Retiring From Basketball
Five days after retiring from basketball, longtime guard Jimmer Fredette is ready to start his next chapter.
Fredette is being named USA Basketball's men's 3x3 national team managing director, the organization announced in a Monday morning release. The 36-year-old has represented the United States in 3x3 play for several years, winning medals in the 3x3 World Cup, 3x3 AmeriCup and Pan American Games.
“We’re trying to refine the pitch to make it so guys who have some real talent, guys that are good five-on-five players who may be in a career transition, want to play basketball in the summer,” Fredette said of his approach to his new role. “Instead of going to Puerto Rico or going to Canada, play 3x3 basketball with us."
Though 3x3 basketball dates to the sport's earliest days, FIBA has only sanctioned the variant since 2007. It was contested in the 2024 Summer Olympics for the first time, with the Netherlands and Germany winning men's and women's gold.
Fredette's association with 3x3 basketball capped a well-traveled career that began with one of college hoops's most memorable individual seasons. As a senior at BYU in 2011, Fredette led the nation in scoring with an astounding 28.9 points per game; he was named the AP Player of the Year and led the Cougars to the Sweet 16.
He played six years in the NBA with five teams, most notably the Sacramento Kings from 2012 to '14. He also spent time in the Chinese, Greek and Lebanese leagues, along with the G-League.