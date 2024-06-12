Joey Chestnut, Takeru Kobayashi to Meet in Netflix-Exclusive Hot Dog Eating Contest
One of the greatest rivalries in sports will be renewed later this summer.
Netflix announced Wednesday that it will stream a live hot dog eating contest between competitive eating rivals Joey Chestnut and Takeru Kobayashi on Sept. 2. The event is dubbed "Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef."
“Through all of my years in competitive eating, Kobayashi stands out as my fiercest rival,” Chestnut said in a statement. “Competing against him pushed me to be so much better. I know that fans have waited a long time for another chapter of our rivalry and I can’t wait for our massive showdown live on Netflix! It’s time to give the people what they want!”
Chestnut holds the world record for the most hot dogs consumed in a contest—76 in 10 minutes, set at the 2021 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, an event he's won 16 times. Kobayashi dominated the competitive eating world in the early 2000s, winning the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest in six straight years from 2001 to '06. Chestnut finished behind Kobayashi in 2005 and '06 before winning the event for the first time in 2007.
Kobayashi hasn't competed in the annual hot dog eating contest since 2009.
“Retiring for me will only happen after I take him down one last time,” Kobayashi told Netflix. “This rivalry has been brewing for a long time. Competing against Joey live on Netflix means fans all over the world can watch me knock him out.”
It's been quite the week for the 40-year-old Chestnut. On Tuesday, Major League Eating announced that Chestnut is banned from participating in the 2024 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest on July 4 due to the competitive eater signing a four-year, $1.2 million contract with Impossible Foods.
"Sadly, this is the decision Nathan's and Major League Eating are making, and it will deprive the great fans of the holiday’s usual joy and entertainment," Chestnut wrote Tuesday on social media. "To my fans, I love you and appreciate you. Rest assured that you’ll see me eat again soon!! STAY HUNGRY!"
Fans didn't have to wait long at all for Chestnut to book his next notable eating competition.