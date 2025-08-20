Full Little League World Series Schedule for 2025
The 2025 Little League World Series is underway.
This August, the country's best young baseball players are taking the diamond for a shot at the title and a taste of glory. The LLWS is a modified double-elimination tournament that includes 20 total teams in the field, 10 from the United States and 10 from around the world.
Last year, Lake Mary's Little League team from Florida defeated Chinese Taipei in a 2-1 extra-innings championship thriller, but Florida got knocked out in the regional round in 2025.
That means a new Little League winner will be crowned this year, with eight teams currently remaining in the winner's bracket after play began on Aug. 13.
Here's a full schedule of the 2025 Little League World Series games (all times are in ET):
August 13
Game 1: Latin America 5, Puerto Rico 0
Game 2: Mountain 16, Great Lakes 1
Game 3: Panama 7, Australia 2
Game 4: Metro 1, Southwest 0
August 14
Game 5: Japan 12, Europe-Africa 0
Game 6: Southeast 13, New England 0
Game 7: Asia-Pacific 3, Mexico 0
Game 8: Midwest 2, Mid-Atlantic 0
August 15
Game 9: Latin America 4, Canada 0
Game 10: Mountain 5, Northwest 3
Game 11: Caribbean 8, Panama 2
Game 12: Metro 5, West 1
August 16
Game 13: Australia 5, Europe-Africa 3
Game 14: New England 7, Southwest 3
Game 15: Mexico 11, Puerto Rico 5
Game 16: Great Lakes 3, Mid-Atlantic 2
August 17
Game 17: Northwest 3, New England 2
Game 18: Canada 12, Australia 0
Game 19: West 9, Great Lakes 1
Game 20: Mexico 2, Panama 1
MLB Little League Classic: Mets 7, Mariners 3
August 18
Game 21: Latin America 4, Japan 0
Game 22: Mountain 1, Southeast 0
Game 23: Asia-Pacific 4, Caribbean 0
Game 24: Metro 13, Midwest 1
August 19
Game 25: Japan 6, Mexico 0
Game 26: Southeast 3, West 0
Game 27: Caribbean 6, Canada 1
Game 28: Midwest 9, Northwest 0
Wednesday, August 20
Game 29: Latin America vs. Asia-Pacific at 1 p.m. on ESPN
Game 30: Mountain vs. Metro at 3 p.m. on ESPN
Game 31: Caribbean vs. Japan at 5 pm. on ESPN
Game 32: Midwest vs. Southwest at 7 p.m. on ESPN
Thursday, August 21
Game 33: Game 29 loser vs. Game 31 winner at 3 p.m. on ESPN
T-Mobile Little League Home Run Derby at 5 p.m.
Game 34: Game 30 loser vs. Game 32 winner at 7 p.m. on ESPN
Friday, August 22
T-Mobile Little League Home Run Derby at 7 p.m. on ESPN
Saturday, August 23
International Championship, Game 35: (Game 29 winner vs. Game 33 winner) at 12:30 p.m. on ABC
United States Championship, Game 36: (Game 30 winner vs. Game 34 winner) at 3:30 p.m. on ABC
Sunday, August 24
Third Place Game (Game 35 loser vs. Game 36 loser) at 10 a.m. on ESPN
Little League World Series Championship (Game 35 winner vs. Game 36 winner) at 3 p.m. on ABC