Livvy Dunne Announces Plans for LSU Gymnastics Career With Three-Word Message
LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne plans to return to Baton Rouge for her fifth and final collegiate gymnastics season.
"These past four years have changed my life," Dunne said in a video announcing her decision on Monday. "There's something about putting on a purple and gold leotard. There's something about competing in front of 13,000 screaming Tiger fans. There's something about being pushed by your coaches to be your very best. And there's something about being part of a team that made school history. And no matter how many opportunities come my way off the mat, there's just something about LSU.
"And that's why I'm here to say I'm not 'Dunne' yet."
Dunne arrived on LSU's campus in 2021 and earned All-American honors on uneven bars as a freshman. She helped contribute to LSU's national championship in 2024, as the Tigers won their first title in program history by scoring 198.2250 points to defeat Cal, Utah and Florida in the final.
From the beginning of her career, Dunne has risen to be one of the greatest benefactors of the name, image and likeness rule changes that went into effect in July 2021, making more than seven figures with NIL deals. The 21-year-old has eight million followers on TikTok, over 145,000 followers on X and 5.3 million followers on Instagram.
Dunne has been featured the past two years in the annual SI Swimsuit magazine.
