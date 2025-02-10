Nike Unveils First Super Bowl Ad in Decades, Highlighting Nine Female Athletes
When Nike advertises, people listen.
For all the ink spilled on younger Americans' suspicion toward the field of marketing at large, the company's commercials—originally made in conjunction with the groundbreaking firm Wieden+Kennedy—continue to cast a long shadow over pop culture. On Sunday, accordingly, the world took notice when the shoe giant released its first Super Bowl ad since 1998.
With Doechii narrating fresh off her Grammy for Best Rap Album, Nike highlighted nine elite female athletes balling out set to Led Zeppelin's "Whole Lotta Love."
Featured in the commercial (alphabetically) were American gymnast Jordan Chiles, Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu, Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas, American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson, Belarusian tennis player Aryna Sabalenka, USC guard JuJu Watkins, Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson, and Portland Thorns forward Sophia Wilson.
The ad is titled "So Win," and the nine athletes depicted in the commercial all do—prodigiously.