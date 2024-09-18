SI

These Power Couples Are Taking Over the Sports World in 2024

From romantic relationships to unexpected alliances, these partners and pairings have combined their forces to fascinate the public and shape the sports world.

Will Laws

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have captivated the public with their relationship.
The sports landscape is shaped by all kinds of power brokers: dealmakers, cultural titans, icons of leadership and athletes. Click here to see the 50 most influential figures and forces in sports right now, on SI’s Power List for 2024.

Travis and Taylor
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift 

There have been plenty of famous couples in the sports world in recent decades, but none have approached the level of Tayvis (or Traylor, or Swelce, depending on which fan base you ask), the star pairing between the three-time Super Bowl champion and the biggest musician of this century. The tight end went from T-Swift’s fan to boyfriend thanks to a very public and very adorable courting. They put their relationship on display last September when Swift attended a Bears-Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium, officially vaulting the Swifties into the NFL sphere. Swift, who was in the midst of her record-breaking Eras Tour, proved to be a good luck charm for Kelce’s team last season, which ended with a Super Bowl win—and a postgame celebratory kiss (left). During the offseason, the future Hall of Famer jet-setted around the world to accompany Swift on tour and even appeared on stage at a show in London. As the couple reaches their one-year anniversary (at least publicly), the fervor and curiosity surrounding their relationship shows no signs of slowing down. 

Kraft and Jones
Robert Kraft and Jerry Jones

The octogenarian owners of the Patriots and Cowboys, respectively, have nine Super Bowl rings and are two of the NFL’s most active power brokers. Even when their reigns end, they’ve made sure their sons (Jonathan Kraft and Stephen Jones) are well set up to follow in their giant footsteps.

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg
Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart

This A-list friendship started when Snoop appeared on Stewart’s cooking show in 2008. Since then, they have worked together, cohosting events such as the Puppy Bowl. This summer, the duo reunited during NBC’s coverage of the Paris Games, attending the equestrian team dressage event.

Riddle and Fritz
Morgan Riddle and Taylor Fritz 

Together since 2020, this love match was a highlight of Netflix’s tennis series Break Point. Fritz is the ATP’s top-ranked American and Riddle, his girlfriend and fashion influencer, was named “the most famous woman in men’s tennis” by The New York Times for her social media following.

Swansons
Mallory and Dansby Swanson 


The Swansons, who married nearly two years ago, are Chicago’s most athletic couple. Dansby won a World Series with the Braves and now plays shortstop for the Cubs. Mallory is a forward for the NWSL’s Red Stars and the USWNT—she netted the gold medal-winning goal at the Paris Olympics.

Bonner and Thomas
DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas

The Sun teammates—who grew close during the pandemic before getting engaged last July—have  a combined 11 WNBA All-Star Game appearances. This summer, they jetted off to Paris so Bonner could support Thomas as she helped Team USA march to an Olympic gold medal. 

Khan and Triple H
Nick Khan and Paul “Triple H” Levesque (WWE) 

Khan, who was once a WrestleMania usher, and former ring star Triple H (Paul Levesque) orchestrated a merger between WWE and UFC last September to create the TKO brand and brought Raw to Netflix, the streaming giant’s first significant long-term bet on live programming. 

