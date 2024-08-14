Russian Chess Player Arrested After Alleged Attempt to Poison Opponent, per Report
Amina Abakarova—a chess coach from Makhachkala, Russia—has been arrested and accused of poisoning an opponent with mercury, according to Russian state media reports via Tarjei J. Svensen of Chess.com.
Per Svensen's report—which cites outlets inside and outside of Russia, where chess is extremely popular—the 40-year-old is facing up to three years in prison and a potential lifetime ban from chess.
The alleged incident involved Abakarova attempting to poison a younger rival, Umayganat Osmanova, at the Dagestan Chess Championship. She was filmed appearing to smear mercury from a thermometer on a chair before her match; Osmanova began feeling ill shortly after sitting down to the board and summoned emergency medical assistance.
"I still feel bad. In the first minutes, I felt a lack of air and a taste of iron in my mouth. I had to spend about five hours on this board. I don’t know what would have happened to me if I hadn’t seen it earlier," Osmanova told the Russian state news outlet RT.
Amazingly, Osmanova is said to have recovered and finished the tournament in second place. Abakarova reportedly told police she was motivated by "personal hostility" and is said to remain in police custody.