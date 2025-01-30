Tara Lipinski, Johnny Weir Offer Emotional Tribute to Victims of D.C. Plane Crash
U.S. figure skating legends Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir opened part of Thursday's European Figure Skating Championships with a tearful tribute to the victims of Wednesday night's American Airlines plane crash, among which were multiple U.S. figure skaters and coaches on their way back from an event in Wichita, Kansas.
Weir, who is calling the event alongside Lipinski, began first.
"As we come on the air for European Figure Skating Championships, we are all hurting today," he said. "We were absolutely heartbroken by the news that several members of our skating community were among those lost in the tragic plane crash in Washington D.C. last night."
The Olympic medalist was clearly emotional as he spoke. He shared statements from U.S. Figure Skating, the International Skating Union, and IOC President Thomas Bach before introducing a moment of silence held in honor of the victims.
"My heart is completely broken for our skating community, their families and loved ones," an emotional Lipinski said following the moment of silence. "My heart is with all the families affected and that's the part I have no words for. ... And I know our skating community will never be the same but we will always remember them."
"Our job is to make sure everyone's spirit lives on," Weir continued. "It's a tremendous loss that our community feels, and the sorrow that we feel for our tight-knit community and the pain that we feel for our friends and colleagues is unimaginable today. My whole heart is with everybody affected by this terrible tragedy. We are so devastated for your loss."
American Airlines Flight 5342 collided with an Army helicopter while attempting to land at Washington, D.C.'s Reagan National Airport late Wednesday night. All 60 passengers and four crew members aboard the plane are presumed dead, as are the three soldiers who were aboard the helicopter. It is believed to be the deadliest U.S. air disaster since 2001.