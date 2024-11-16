Utah High School Title Game Replaces Coin Toss With Wild Helicopter Football Drop
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell might have a new rule change suggestion come across his desk in the next few days thanks to a one-of-a-kind scene at a high school state football championship on Saturday in Utah.
Instead of using a coin toss to begin the eight-man football title game between Monticello and Rich at Southern Utah University, a helicopter hovered over the midfield logo ready to decide which team would get the first possession of the game.
As two captains from both teams awaited below, the helicopter dropped a football onto the turf. A mad scramble for the ball ensued, and after a few moments, it appeared Rich recovered the ball and won the coin toss—er, helicopter drop.
The Rebels didn't look back from there, as they built a 43–6 lead by halftime and cruised to a 50–14 victory over the Buckaroos.
It was the fifth time in Utah 1A football history that Rich and Monticello met in the state championship game, with Monticello still holding the 3-2 all-time series lead.