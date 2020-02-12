President Donald Trump is expected to attend the Daytona 500 on Sunday and may also be joined by the First Lady and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, officials said Wednesday.

"The president will be here for the Daytona 500. That is all of the information I have at this time,” Joanne Magley, a spokeswoman for the Volusia County-run Daytona Beach International Airport wrote in an email to the Daytona Beach News-Journal.

U.S. Secret Service tweeted Wednesday that it was securing the Daytona 500 by establishing a 30-mile "no drone zone" around the racetrack.

Speedway spokesman Andrew Booth avoided confirming that Trump would be attending when asked by the News-Journal about any pre-race security measures fans will need to be aware of.

“Prior to all of our events, we have communications with our fans with all the important things they need know, including entrance procedures.”

Kyle Busch told reporters that while the Daytona 500 is already "off the charts fun," he's excited for Trump's arrival.

“I can’t wait for President Trump to show up and for all of the race fans to acknowledge him and just to have that fun atmosphere of a president at the Daytona 500.”

Trump will reportedly be the second sitting president to visit the race. The first was George W. Bush who was the president when he attended the event in 2004.

The 500 will be the latest sporting event that Trump will have attended. He was at the LSU-Clemson National Championship in mid-January. In recent months he also attended the famed Army-Navy rivalry game, an Alabama-LSU game at Bryant-Denny Stadium, UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden and Game 5 of the World Series between the Nationals and Astros.