Ryan Newman 'Fully Alert and Walking' After Violent Daytona 500 Crash

Ryan Newman is "fully alert and walking," according to a statement his racing team released Wednesday.

"Ryan Newman continues to show great improvement after Monday night's last-lap accident at Daytona International Speedway," the statement reads.

Roush Fenway Racing went on to say that Newman has been in a high-spirited mood with his daughters, wife, staff and friends.

Newman was entangled in a violent crash in the final lap of the Daytona 500 on Sunday, one that sent his car flying through the air and on its back while his vehicle was set ablaze. Emergency personnel responded to the fire immediately and Newman was taken directly to the hospital.

The day after the crash, doctors at the Halifax Medical Center said his injuries were not life-threatening.

Denny Hamlin won that race on Monday for the third time in his career, becoming the first driver in 25 years to win in consecutive seasons.