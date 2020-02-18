Ryan Newman is "awake and speaking" with his family and doctors following his horrific crash in the Daytona 500 on Monday.

Roush Fenway Racing released a statement to provide an update on Newman, who is under the care of doctors in Daytona Beach.

"Ryan and his family have expressed their appreciation for the concern and heartfelt messages from across the country. They are grateful for the unwavering support of the NASCAR community and beyond."

Newman was involved in a fiery crash in the final laps of the Daytona 500 when his car crashed into the wall and flipped over into the infield on the final lap. He had the lead with two laps to go, but he was hit by Ryan Blaney's car as the two raced to the finish line. Newman had to be pulled out of the car by crews and he was taken directly to the hospital.

Denny Hamlin won the Daytona 500 for the third time, and he became the first driver since 1995 to win in consecutive years.

On Monday night, Roush Fenway Racing said Newman's injuries were not life threatening.