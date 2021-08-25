NASCAR Cup Series Director Faces Animal Cruelty Charges

Editor's note: This story includes details about animal cruelty.

NASCAR Cup Series managing director Jay Fabian has stepped down from his role as he faces multiple charges of felony animal cruelty.

FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass was the first to report the news, who said Fabian has "temporarily stepped away."

Per online court documents, Fabian is being two felony counts of cruelty to animals and one count of misdemeanor cruelty to animals. An arrest warrant was issued Aug. 20, stating that the incident occurred on July 21 when Fabian allegedly “did, intentionally and with malice, deprive his dog, Jasper, of all necessary sustenance in which to live, causing the animal to suffer unjustifiable pain, suffering, and death in a torturous and cruel manner.”

The arrest warrant for the other felony charge, according to the documents obtained The Charlotte Observer, states Fabian “did cause torment and unnecessary suffering (extreme dehydration and starvation almost to the point of death) of his dog, Aubrey, by the malicious and cruel omission of care and neglect.”

As for the misdemeanor charges, he allegedly “unlawfully and willfully did intentionally torment and deprive of necessary sustenance an animal, a dog named Roscoe owned by Jay Fabian,” the arrest warrant states.

Fabian's court date for all three charges is slated for Sept. 27. Per Pockrass, multiple people will fill in Fabian's role.

"NASCAR takes the situation seriously and will continue to gather information as it becomes available," NASCAR said in a statement. "Jay Fabian will step back from his role until this matter is resolved."

