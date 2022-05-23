Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NASCAR

Ross Chastain Almost Flips After Slamming Into Kyle Busch in All-Star Race

During Sunday’s All-Star Race, disaster was barely avoided after a scary three-vehicle collision occurred. Kyle Busch’s right rear tired appeared to blow during the race and he was hit from behind by Ross Chastain. 

Chastain’s car drove over Busch’s vehicle and nearly flipped over, but it was somehow able to land on its tires. After landing, Chastain couldn’t maintain control and hit Chase Elliott as a result. Both Elliott and Chastain slammed into the wall. 

Thankfully, the drivers were not seriously injured. After the crash, Nascar announced that all three drivers had been evaluated and released from the infield care center. 

On Saturday, Busch and his team qualified for the top pole position for Sunday’s All-Star Race where the competition combined driver and pit crew skills. He came out on top in the unique three-round qualifying competition. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

More Racing Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Avalanche center Nazem Kadri (91) collides with Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) during a game.
NHL

Avalanche Investigating Threats Made Towards Center Nazem Kadri

Colorado is working with St. Louis law enforcement to investigate the threats.

By Zach Koons
Chip Ganassi Racing driver Scott Dixon (9) races out of the pit lane during qualifying for the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, in Indianapolis. Auto Racing Indy500 Qualifying
Racing

Scott Dixon Records Fastest Indianapolis 500 Pole Run in History

The Chip Ganassi driver recorded an average speed of over 234 miles per hour to set the record.

By Associated Press
Mito Pereira plays his shot from the seventh tee during the final round of the PGA Championship.
Golf

Twitter Reacts to Mito Pereira’s Collapse on 72nd Hole

He was one hole away from winning it all but disaster struck.

By Joseph Salvador
Mito Pereira chips on to the third green during the final round of the PGA Championship.
Golf

Mito Pereira Misses Playoff After Implosion on 72nd Hole of PGA Championship

The 27-year-old Chilean gave up his one-shot lead after a series of mistakes on the 18th hole.

By Zach Koons
Dallas Mavericks forward Reggie Bullock shoots against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals in San Francisco, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
NBA

Reggie Bullock Wins Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Award

The veteran sharpshooter has been a staunch supporter of LGBTQ rights throughout his 10-year NBA career.

By Jelani Scott
Michael Vick looks on.
NFL

Vick Says He Won’t End Retirement for Fan Controlled Football

The 41-year-old has ultimately decided to stay on the sidelines.

By Zach Koons
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) defends Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler
NBA

Jimmy Butler Intends to Play in Game 4 vs. Celtics, per Report

The Heat star left Game 3 with knee soreness.

By Mike McDaniel
Arch Manning throwing a pass.
College Football

Report: Arch Manning Set to Visit Three Schools This Summer

He’s reportedly making his first stop during the first week of June.

By Joseph Salvador