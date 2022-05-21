Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard
"Always Be Happy Behind the Wheel" - Words of Wisdom From Fernando Alonso
"Always Be Happy Behind the Wheel" - Words of Wisdom From Fernando Alonso

Lando Norris, James Corden Share a Moment on Miami Grand Prix Track

The Miami Grand Prix earlier this month brought all of the stars to Miami Gardens to witness one of the premier events on the Formula One circuit.

Some of the premier names in sports, from Tom Brady to Michael Jordan, flocked Miami for one of the fun-filled events of the spring.

Celebrities outside of the sports world attended the must-see event as well, including James Corden, host of The Late Late Show on CBS. The late night comedian shot a video for his show with McLaren, but one clip in particular with driver Lando Norris ahead of the race went viral on Friday.

Corden and Norris walked the track together and chatted before hilarity ensued. 

Corden laid down on the track and said “Let’s really feel it. Let’s get down and really feel it. Put yourself in the level of the car.”

The late night comedian then told the racer to talk to the track.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Norris responded with, “I’m Lando. I’m warm, but I’m getting on top of you later,” to which Corden told Norris, “Make it more of a friendship. You got to trust the track and let the track trust you. You are gonna lie down and tell the track a secret. Tell a secret that no one knows.”

After pausing for a moment, Norris, lying on the track, replied with, “I failed my first two drivers’ tests. I told my mom and dad that I passed the first time.”

Corden, without skipping a beat, said “I killed a clown in a kids’ party in 1996.”

The hysterical scene that was captured by The Late Late Show official Twitter account had social media abuzz for much of Friday afternoon.

Unfortunately for Norris, the weekend wasn’t entirely filled with smiles and laughs. He did not finish the race after an accident with Pierre Gasly of AlphaTauri, ending a promising weekend for the 22-year-old U.K. native.

More Formula One Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

A Notre Dame Fighting Irish gold helmet
College Football

ACC Posts Record Revenue in 2020-21 With Notre Dame Football Included

The Fighting Irish joined the conference temporarily as part of the altered COVID-19 schedule.

By Associated Press
Roger Angell give his acceptance speak after receiving the J G Taylor Spink Award at National Baseball Hall of Fame.
MLB

Nobody Did It Better Than Roger Angell

Beyond his encyclopedic knowledge and immense talent, the late baseball writer always displayed his undying love of the game.

By Emma Baccellieri
Roger Angell the J G Taylor Spink Award winner arrives and is greeted by Jane Forbes Clark at National Baseball Hall of Fame.
MLB

Legendary Baseball Journalist Roger Angell Dies at 101

The legendary journalist from The New Yorker died on Friday at the age of 101.

By Mike McDaniel
Nov 13, 2016; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Fox Sports sideline reporter Peter Schrager on the sidelines during a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. The Rams defeated the Jets 9-6.
Play
Extra Mustard

Peter Schrager Names His 5 Most Underrated QBs Of All-Time

The NFL Network analyst had a pretty solid list of underrated signal callers.

By Wilton Jackson
Ricky Starks wrestling for AEW.
Wrestling

Ricky Starks Is ‘All in’ As He Continues Ascension Within AEW

The 32-year-old has embraced the grind and is now thriving in his role with the wrestling company.

By Justin Barrasso
Dec 5, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Kansas City Chiefs helmet against the Denver Broncos during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Report: Chiefs’ Sneed’s Car Shot at in Hometown

Sneed’s agent Safarrah Lawson told reporters the Chiefs cornerback was subject to “a random and unnecessary act of violence.”

By Jelani Scott
Arch Manning throws a pass.
College Football

Arch Manning to Visit Texas As QB Inches Closer to Commitment

The high school quarterback will reportedly visit Austin with a teammate in June.

By Daniel Chavkin
dejounte-murray-gregg-popovich
Extra Mustard

Dejounte Murray Tweets Juvenile Detention Story

The Spurs guard tweeted about his experience in juvenile detention after his best season as a professional.

By Mike McDaniel