Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE

NASCAR’s Kurt Busch to Miss Third Race With Concussion-Like Symptoms

Kurt Busch announced Wednesday that he will miss a third consecutive NASCAR Cup Series race after not being medically cleared. 

The 23XI Racing driver tweeted, “While I am continuing to make improvements every day and can’t wait to get back in the No. 45 Monster Energy Toyota Camry TRD, I have yet to be cleared to return to competition and will not be participating in the NASCAR Cup Series race this weekend at Michigan International Speedway. I know Ty [Gibbs] will continue to do a great job representing 23XI and the No. 45 Monster Energy team this weekend in Michigan. 

“I am working hard to get back to 100% and it’s my hope to be back in the car at Richmond Raceway. Thanks to everyone for the continued support and I look forward to being back on track soon.”

Busch suffered a crash during qualifying at Pocono Raceway that left him with concussion-like symptoms. Ty Gibbs has filled in for him ever since at both Pocono and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

According to NASCAR.com, Busch has been granted a medical waiver to compete for the championship as long as he qualifies for the 16-driver field. At this time, he is locked in thanks to his May win. 

More Racing Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

ESPN sports analyst Matthew Berry poses backstage during the DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night in 2018.
Media

Report: Former ESPN Fantasy Football Analyst Matthew Berry Headed to NBC

The longtime analyst will reportedly have a daily audio and video podcast, along with a weekly fantasy football show on Sundays.

By Madison Williams8 minutes ago
Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis speaks at a press conference.
Soccer

Napoli President Won’t Sign Africans Unless They Skip African Cup

Former Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly called out the club’s president, Aurelio De Laurentiis, for his lack of respect toward African national teams.

By Associated Press1 hour ago
Anthony Barr
NFL

Report: Cowboys Signing Former Vikings Linebacker Anthony Barr

Dallas is taking a flier on a former Minnesota standout.

By Thomas Neumann1 hour ago
Justin Thomas tees off on the third hole during the first round of the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course.
Play
Golf

Justin Thomas Interview on Possible LIV Lawsuits Resurfaces

The two-time major champion discussed how he would feel if a lawsuit happened back in June.

By Madison Williams1 hour ago
Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw stares into the camera while in the dugout during a game he isn't pitching.
Play
MLB

Dodgers Ace Clayton Kershaw Honors ‘Incredible Man’ Vin Scully

The Los Angeles pitcher called Scully “the best there ever was.”

By Daniel Chavkin1 hour ago
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during training camp Monday, August 1, 2022.
Play
NFL

Aaron Rodgers Opens Up About Psychedelic Use, Mental Health

The Packers quarterback wanted to “unconditionally love” himself so that he could give that to his teammates as well.

By Madison Williams1 hour ago
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson stands on the field during an NFL football practice at the team’s training facility Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Berea, Ohio.
Play
NFL

NFL Appealing Deshaun Watson’s Six-Game Suspension

The NFL and NFLPA’s independent disciplinary officer made the proposed ruling Monday concerning the league’s investigation.

By Madeline Coleman1 hour ago
Jun 2, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) walks on the field prior talking to reporters during minicamp at Baptist Health Training Complex.
Play
NFL

Tua Tagovailoa Not Happy With News of His Marriage Leaking

The Dolphins quarterback felt it was ‘kind of disrespectful’ how the news got out.

By Madeline Coleman2 hours ago