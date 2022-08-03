NASCAR’s Kurt Busch to Miss Third Race With Concussion-Like Symptoms

Kurt Busch announced Wednesday that he will miss a third consecutive NASCAR Cup Series race after not being medically cleared.

The 23XI Racing driver tweeted, “While I am continuing to make improvements every day and can’t wait to get back in the No. 45 Monster Energy Toyota Camry TRD, I have yet to be cleared to return to competition and will not be participating in the NASCAR Cup Series race this weekend at Michigan International Speedway. I know Ty [Gibbs] will continue to do a great job representing 23XI and the No. 45 Monster Energy team this weekend in Michigan.

“I am working hard to get back to 100% and it’s my hope to be back in the car at Richmond Raceway. Thanks to everyone for the continued support and I look forward to being back on track soon.”

Busch suffered a crash during qualifying at Pocono Raceway that left him with concussion-like symptoms. Ty Gibbs has filled in for him ever since at both Pocono and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course.

According to NASCAR.com, Busch has been granted a medical waiver to compete for the championship as long as he qualifies for the 16-driver field. At this time, he is locked in thanks to his May win.

More Racing Coverage: