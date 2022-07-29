Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Racing

Newgarden Qualifies 5th at Indy After Being Medically Cleared

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Josef Newgarden will start fifth in Saturday’s IndyCar race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway after series officials cleared the injured two-time series champ to qualify.

The 31-year-old from Tennessee advanced to the final group of six qualifiers less than two hours after doctors examined him again. Newgarden responded by easily advancing through the first two rounds and then completed the track’s 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course in 1 minute, 10.6968 seconds.

Felix Rosenquist won his second pole of the season with a time of 1:10.2265.

Newgarden’s status for the race had been unclear until Friday after a hard crash last weekend at Iowa. At the time, he was leading the race and in position to sweep the two Iowa races when his suspension apparently broke and sent him spinning hard into the wall.

Physicians at the infield care center cleared Newgarden following the crash, but he later collapsed in his motorhome and hit the back of his head. He was airlifted from the track to a nearby hospital to avoid postrace traffic.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

On Thursday, series officials said Newgarden he could practice — with the stipulation he be rechecked after Friday morning’s practice. He posted the second-fastest time in practice.

Will Power of Australia edged out his teammate for fourth on the starting grid.

But both Team Penkse drivers are in prime position to close the gap — and perhaps overtake — points leader Marcus Ericsson, who will start from the back of the 25-car field after a mechanical problem brought out a red flag in the first round of qualifying.

Ericsson started the weekend with an eight-point lead over Power, the 2014 series champ and 2018 Indianapolis 500 winner. Newgarden and six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon were tied for third, 34 points behind this year’s Indianapolis 500 winner. Dixon, like Ericsson, drives for Chip Ganassi Racing and will start 20th.

Ericsson won this year’s Indianapolis 500.

More Racing Coverage: 

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst catches a pass during training camp.
Play
NFL

NFL Training Camp Tour: Bengals Find C.J. Uzomah Replacement

Cincinnati is continuing to build a solid crew around quarterback Joe Burrow, as offseason additions have shored up the tight end position and the offensive line.

By Albert Breer7 minutes ago
Donovan Mitchell and RJ Barrett
NBA

Knicks-Jazz Talks About Possible Mitchell Trade ‘Have Stalled,’ per Report

New York was long seen as a serious contender to land the All-Star guard.

By Mike McDaniel14 minutes ago
Jul 27, 2022; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams (33) talks with a teammate during training camp practice at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Report: Jamal Adams (Broken Finger) Expected to Return to Practice

Pete Carroll told reporters Thursday the star safety would miss extended time as he deals with a hand issue.

By Jelani Scott52 minutes ago
Mercury center Brittney Griner looks on during a game against the Liberty.
Play
WNBA

Russia Wants Convicted Murderer to Be Added to Griner Swap, per Report

The country is reportedly seeking to include two Russian prisoners in the potential prisoner swap for the Mercury star and Paul Whelan.

By Wilton Jackson1 hour ago
Everton supporter Paul Stratton talks with manager Frank Lampard before checking into a friendly vs. Dynamo Kiev.
Extra Mustard

Everton Supporter Takes Penalty in Friendly Against Dynamo Kyiv

It was a heartwarming moment for Paul Stratton, who was honored for his help with Ukrainian refugees.

By Daniel Chavkin1 hour ago
Elle-evate_key_visual_REV_1
WNBA

Khristina Williams Is Making Space for Black Women Covering the WNBA

The Girls Talk Sports TV founder is establishing herself as a respected storyteller in the women's sports world, particularly with WNBA news and reporting.

By Danielle Bryant1 hour ago
sue-bird-storm-predictions
Soccer

Sue Bird Becomes Minority Investor in NWSL’s Gotham FC

The WNBA legend has agreed to join the ownership group of her home state’s only professional women’s soccer team.

By Jelani Scott1 hour ago
Duke forward Paolo Banchero warms up before a game.
NBA

Report: DWI-Related Charge Dropped Against Magic’s Paolo Banchero

The charge stemmed from a traffic incident from November with former Duke teammate Michael Savarino.

By Daniel Chavkin1 hour ago