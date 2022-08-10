NASCAR driver Kurt Busch announced Wednesday that he will miss a fourth consecutive NASCAR Cup Series race as he continues to progress toward medical clearance.

Busch tweeted that he has been recovering well and that he recently pushed to get his “heart rate and body in a race simulation type environment.” However, the 23XI Racing driver said this week was the hardest one “emotionally” and that it was clear that he is not ready to return to the race car yet.

“Brain injury recovery doesn’t always take a linear path,” Busch wrote. “ … I feel the progression of the recovery but racing requires an extreme physical and mental effort, and my body is not 100% able to sustain the intense race conditions.

“I am making progress and pushing hard each day. … I am encouraged by my team of doctors, and we will continue to do everything it takes to get me to 100% to return to competition.”

Busch suffered a crash during qualifying at Pocono Raceway on July 23 that left him with concussion-like symptoms. In Busch’s absence, 19-year-old Ty Gibbs, the grandson of Joe Gibbs, will serve as a substitute driver for Busch's fourth missed race as he continues his recovery process.

Through three races while filling in for Busch, Gibbs has finished 16th, 17th and recently earned his first top-10 finish at the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday.

Per NASCAR.com, Busch was granted a medical waiver to compete for the championship as long as he qualifies for the 16-driver field. Currently, he is qualified to compete as he sits at No. 12.

