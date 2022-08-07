The NASCAR Cup Series made its way to Wolverine State this weekend for the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway. But before Sunday’s race got underway, a pair of Spartans set the tone for the afternoon.

Michigan State coaches Mel Tucker and Tom Izzo served as grand marshals for the weekend’s main event, giving them a chance to bring some school spirit to the track.

Most importantly, the duo made the all-important announcement for drivers to start their engines before the race got underway. When doing so, Tucker and Izzo brought their passion for all things Michigan State, slipping in a “Go Green” while giving the command to the drivers.

Tucker and Izzo aren’t the only two figures to represent the Big Ten university on Sunday. Driver Josh Bilicki sported a Michigan State paint scheme on his No. 77 Chevrolet and gave the two coaches a closer look at the car earlier this week in East Lansing.

The hood and roof of the car are aptly painted forest green, with a Spartan head and the words “Michigan State” etched just above the grill. The side panels are white, with the word “Spartans” and 77 in green.

Suffice it to say, the Spartans are well-represented at Michigan International Speedway this weekend.

