NASCAR Decides on Bowman’s Waiver As He’ll Miss Talladega

Alex Bowman will not race in the Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday after suffering from concussion-like symptoms following his crash at Texas Motor Speedway last weekend.

NASCAR has granted Bowman a waiver that will allow him to advance to the Round of 8 should he accrue enough points upon his eventual return. That would likely require winning next weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.

“After undergoing medical evaluation due to concussion-like symptoms, I will not be driving the No. 48 Ally Chevrolet in Talladega,” Bowman wrote in a statement. “I’m disappointed but know my health is the number one priority. I am committed to follow all medical guidance to ensure I can return to competition as soon as possible.”

Bowman is the second Cup driver to miss a race due to concussion-like symptoms. Kurt Busch has not returned to the track since his July 23 wreck at Pocono. With six races remaining in the season, Noah Gragson will fill in for Bowman, according to Dustin Long of NBC Sports.

