Austin Dillon Stripped of Automatic NASCAR Playoff Berth After Testy Richmond Win
Three days after controversially winning the Federated Auto Parts 400 in Richmond, Va., NASCAR driver Austin Dillon has been punished for his actions there.
Dillon's victory will no longer count toward his playoff eligibility after he wrecked Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano on the race's last lap, the stock car racing governing body announced Wednesday.
"After a full review of footage and data, NASCAR officials ruled Dillon’s victory would stand, but that his automatic berth in the 16-driver postseason field would be voided for violating Section 12.3.2.1.b of the NASCAR Rule Book, which deals with playoff eligibility and states: 'Race finishes must be unencumbered by violation(s) of the NASCAR Rules or other action(s) detrimental to stock car auto racing or NASCAR as determined in the sole discretion of NASCAR,'" Zack Albert wrote on NASCAR's website.
Logano was fined $50,000 for angrily spinning his tires on pit road in response, while Dillon's spotter Brandon Benesch incurred a three-race suspension.
“I don’t know, man. It’s just the rules of the sport, right?” Dillon told reporters after the race. “It is what it is. Wins get you into the next round. I did what I had to do to cross the start/finish line first.”
Richard Childress Racing, Dillon's team, vowed to appeal the decision.
The NASCAR Cup Series heads north Saturday for the FireKeepers Casino 400 in Brooklyn, Mich.