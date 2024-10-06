Absolutely Massive, Historic NASCAR Crash Wipes Out Nearly Entire Field at Talladega
Nearly 30 cars were involved in the pile-up.
Sunday was a glorious day of sports as NFL games kicked off across the country while the MLB postseason continued. The cherry on top of the sundae for many sports fans was a NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega. And boy were there ever fireworks during the last offering.
An absolutely massive crash wiped nearly the entire field of the YellaWood 500 on Sunday. Check it out:
Another view:
The final count was 28 cars involved in the crash, which sets a new record for most cars in a wreck in Cup Series history.
After the debris was cleared and the race restarted, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. would emerge victorious in a photo finish.
Quite the afternoon at Talladega.
