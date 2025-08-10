NASCAR Driver Breaks Collarbone While Celebrating Win on Xfinity Series
Connor Zilisch isn't going to want to relive what happened on Saturday any time soon.
The 19-year-old NASCAR driver wound up breaking his collarbone while celebrating a win on the Xfinity Series at Watkins Glen.
Zilisch outdueled Sam Mayer to earn his sixth Xfinity win of the season. As he attempted to get out of his car to stand on it and celebrate the victory, he suffered an ugly fall and tumble. He smacked his head on the concrete and appeared to be unconscious at one point.
Video is below.
Zilisch is lucky this wasn't worse. The 19-year-old later took to X (formerly Twitter) and tweeted that he would be OK and had suffered a broken collarbone.
Zilisch is currently in first place on the Xfinity Series, edging Justin Allgaier by seven points.
The series will head to Dayton next for the Wawa 250 on August 22. Here's hoping Zilisch will be healthy enough to race.