NASCAR Xfinity Series Driver's Car Catches Fire While Being Towed at Iowa Speedway
Usually in NASCAR, a car catches fire and then it gets towed—in that order.
That was not the case Saturday during the Hy-Vee PERKS 250 at Iowa Speedway in NASCAR's Xfinity Series.
On the race's 150th lap, 19-year-old Xfinity Series newcomer Jesse Love lost a tire while running 14th—ensuring him a 31st-place finish and his first did-not-finish designation in the series. As a tow truck began to remove his car from the track, the car suddenly erupted into flames.
Commentators Rick Allen, Jeff Burton and Steve Letarte speculated that fuel or oil likely caused the fire—with brake fluid as a remote possibility.
The conflagration was eventually extinguished as the tow truck quickly disengaged itself from the car.
Love's Xfinity Series career is off to a fiery start, as the Menlo Park, Calif. native owns a win and two top-five finishes this season.
He won't get a more effective "welcome to NASCAR" moment than this, however.