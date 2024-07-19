76ers vs. Spurs NBA Summer League Prediction, Odds and Key Players for July 19th
The Spurs will look to clinch a spot in the Summer League Playoffs on Friday night against the Philadelphia 76ers, who have an outside chance at advancing as well with some help if the team is able to pull a minor upset in Vegas.
These have been two of the more impressive teams, but the Spurs have won by committee after shutting down lottery pick Stephon Castle after his first game. Meanwhile, the Sixers have had plenty of options, including second year pro Ricky Council IV and Jared McCain.
Below, you'll find the odds, key players and our best bet for Friday's Summer League matchup.
76ers vs. Spurs Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- 76ers: +1 (-106)
- Spurs: -1 (-114)
Moneyline
- 76ers: -106
- Spurs: -114
Total: 177 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
76ers vs. Spurs How to Watch
- Date: Friday, July 19th
- Game Time: 8:30 PM EST
- Venue: Thomas & Mack Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV/ESPN+
- 76ers Record: 2-1
- Spurs Record: 3-0
76ers vs. Spurs Key Players to Watch
Philadelphia 76ers
Jared McCain: The Sixers first rounder has been playing at a high level for Philadelphia in Summer League play, fresh off a 21 point effort against the Timberwolves in a competitive win. McCain has shown some playmaking chops in addition to his highly touted shot making, a promising sign for his time in the pros moving forward.
San Antonio Spurs
Jamaree Bouyea: With Stephon Castle sitting after the first game, Bouyea has taken advantage of more on ball reps, scoring in double figures in each game for the undefeated Spurs. San Antonio has been rotating in bodies all week, can Bouyea steady the ship again?
76ers vs. Spurs Prediction and Pick
This game is projected to be a tight one, and I’m siding with the slight underdog Sixers.
San Antonio has won three close games at Summer League thus far, winning by six or fewer in each games against three teams that are a combined 2-8. San Antonio has been able to shut down limited offenses during its undefeated run, allowing 85 points or fewer in all three.
Meanwhile, the Sixers have looked the part dating back to its time in Las Vegas and prior to this series in Utah for another Summer League. Philly has played a difficult schedule that featured three teams that are 2-1 in Las Vegas, and while the team lost a two point game against the Trail Blazers, the team has impressive wins against the Timberwolves and Pistons by double digits.
Philly also has an incredibly high ceiling on offense with the likes of McCain showcasing a high level of play, big man Adem Bona finishing around the rim, and second year pro Ricky Council IV proving to be overqualified for this setting.
Count on Philly to hand San Antonio its first loss at Summer League.
PICK: 76ers +1
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.