Canada vs. Greece Olympic Basketball Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Group A
One of the most anticipated opening matchups of Group Play in men’s basketball is between Canada and Greece on Saturday afternoon.
The Canadians, who earned the bronze in last year’s FIB World Cup, are loaded with NBA talent, led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jamal Murray, Dillon Brooks and RJ Barrett. They’re the No. 2 choice (behind the United States) to win gold in Paris.
They face off with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece on Saturday, after the former league MVP willed his country into the Olympics during qualifiers.
Can Greece pull off an upset to open Group Play?
Here’s a look at the odds, roster and a prediction for this opening matchup.
Canada vs. Greece Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Canada -8 (-110)
- Greece +8 (-110)
Moneyline
- Canada: -345
- Greece: +275
Total
- 171.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Canada vs. Greece How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, July 27
- Time: 3:15 p.m. EST
- How to Watch (TV): CNBC, FuboTV, Peacock
- Canada record: 0-0
- Greece record: 0-0
Canada vs. Greece Odds to Win Gold Medal
- Canada: +1100
- Greece: +2000
Canada vs. Greece Rosters and Key Players to Watch
Canada
- Nickeil Alexander-Walker
- RJ Barrett
- Khem Birch
- Dillon Brooks
- Luguentz Dort
- Melvin Ejim
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
- Trey Lyles
- Jamal Murray
- Andrew Nembhard
- Kelly Olynyk
- Dwight Powell
There is NBA talent up and down this roster, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leading the charge. Arguably the best guard playing in the Olympics (maybe behind Steph Curry), SGA will look to lead Canada to another medal after it won the bronze at the 2023 FIBA World Cup.
He has plenty of help with Dillon Brooks, Jamal Murray, RJ Barrett and others on the roster.
Greece
- Kostas Papanikolaou
- Nick Calathes
- Giannoulis Larentzakis
- Giannis Antetokounmpo
- Georgios Papagiannis
- Konstantinos Mitoglou
- Thomas Walkup
- Kostas Antetokounmpo
- Vassilis Charalampopoulos
- Dimitris Moraitis
- Panagiotis Kalaitzakis
- Vassilis Toliopoulos
The obvious player to watch on this Greece team is former NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, and he needs to play at a high level for Greece to have a real shot at advancing in the Group Stage.
Also, veteran Nick Calathes is an international legend, but he’s nearing the end of his career at 35 years old. If this ends up being his last Olympics, it would be cool to see Greece compete for a medal.
Canada vs. Greece Prediction and Pick
Canada may be the most complete team in the world outside of the United States, and I think it’s a little undervalued in this matchup.
Canada put on a show in the World Cup last summer, and it has a roster full of NBA talent – something that almost no other country can say.
While Giannis is one of the best players in the World, Greece was still blown out by 20-plus points against Nikola Jokic and Serbia in an exhibition this week.
Serbia is certainly in the mix for the gold this summer, but Canada has better odds – and a more well-rounded roster – entering Group Play.
I think SGA and company run away with a victory on Saturday afternoon.
Pick: Canada -8 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.