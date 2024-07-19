Raptors vs. Heat NBA Summer League Prediction, Odds and Key Players for July 19th
The Miami Heat are a win away from clinching a spot in the NBA Summer League Playoffs, but first must defeat a competitive Raptors team in order to get to the final four.
The Heat have had some impressive showings already at Summer League, namely big man Kel'el Ware who has shut down the rim and showcased a deft touch around the rim. However, can the Raptors provide a difficult test for Miami and keep this close?
Here's how to bet the Friday night showdown.
Raptors vs. Heat Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Raptors: +4 (-110)
- Heat: -4 (-110)
Moneyline
- Raptors: +152
- Heat: -188
Total: 178.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Raptors vs. Heat How to Watch
- Date: Friday, July 19th
- Game Time: 9:00 PM EST
- Venue: Pavillion
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN3/ESPN+
- Raptors Record: 2-1
- Heat Record: 3-0
Raptors vs. Heat Key Players to Watch
Toronto Raptors
Javon Freeman-Liberty: Liberty was moved into the starting lineup last game after two consecutive strong showings, and despite the loss, it was still an impressive game from the guard. Freeman-Liberty poured in a game high 24 points with three assists while making three of his six three-point attempts.
Miami Heat
Kel’el Ware: Miami’s first round pick has looked the part in Las Vegas, fresh off a dominant double double showing against the winless Mavericks, scoring 24 points with 10 rebounds and swatting three blocks as well.
Raptors vs. Heat Prediction and Pick
I’ll grab the points with the underdog Raptors, who will bolster the best defense the Heat have seen to date at Summer League.
Miami dropped 119 points against the Celtics in the first game, that featured 29 points from Jaime Jaquez Jr in his lone game in Las Vegas, and then beat up on two winless teams in the Mavericks and Thunder.
While the Raptors haven’t faced an incredibly difficult schedule, the team has showcased its ability to shut down opponents, allowing less than 79 points per game in the three Summer League matchups.
We’ll see which player suit up for Toronto, including pros Ochai Agbaji and Grady Dick (who missed the team’s loss to the Jazz), but the Raptors have floor spacing big men like Branden Carlson and Dylan Disu to pull the likes of Ware away from the rim and open up the paint for the Raptors.
Miami has looked good, but the schedule has played a role. I’ll take the points with the underdog Raptors.
PICK: Raptors +4
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.