Russell Westbrook agrees to three-year extension with Thunder

Russell Westbrook has reportedly agreed to a three-year, $85 million extension with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

By SI Wire
August 03, 2016

Russell Westbrook has agreed to a three-year, $85.7 million extension with the Oklahoma City Thunder, the team announced.

Westbrook will have a player option for the third year, allowing him to opt out in 2018. The renegotiated deal would move his salary for next season to the current max of $26.5 million, rising by around $2 million each subsequent year.

Even without Westbrook, the 2017 free-agent class remains loaded

Much speculation has surrounded Westbrook’s status after Kevin Durant’s departure for Golden State, including trade rumors involving the Celtics. Westbrook will be the undisputed engine of the Thunder offense. He has thrived statistically in the past with Durant injured, though the team’s results have varied. During the 2014–15 season, with Durant missing significant time with foot injuries, Westbrook led the league in scoring.

The 27-year-old averaged 23.5 points, 10.4 assists and 7.8 rebounds per game last season, helping lead the Thunder to the Western Conference finals, where they nearly knocked off the Warriors before letting a 3–1 series lead slip away.

Westbrook is a five time All-Star and a five-time All-NBA selection, making the first team for the first time last season. He has spent his entire career with the Thunder.

- Jeremy Woo

