With the NBA season dwindling down, we are ending the year on a bright note in the sneaker world. The Jordan Brand has officially announced the release date of one of its most nostalgic silhouettes, while on the court, Stephen and Seth Curry showcased their brotherly love while rocking a special edition of the Under Armour Curry 3’s during their matchup this past week.

Air Jordan 1 and Air Jordan XXX1 ‘Flight Guy’

Jordan Brand

Air Jordan 1 ($160) and Air Jordan XXX1 ‘Flight Guy’ ($185) available at nike.com, April 1

A week after the release of the Air Jordan IV ‘Motor Sport’ Jordan Brand is sticking with blue and releasing the Air Jordan 1 alongside the Air Jordan XXX1 in its iconic royal colorway. The story of the release comes from when Jordan appeared onset of his iconic ‘Flight Guy’ photoshoot wearing royal blue and black, his favorite colors. The sneaker he wore during the shoot was the Air Jordan 1 black/royal, which became the first AJ1 that was offered for purchase to the public. Both sneakers will launch globally on April 1.

Nike Basketball LeBron XIV worn by LeBron James

David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images

Available at nike.com, $175

In the past few weeks, the debate has started to heat up between who has the best signature sneakers in the NBA right now. Paul George is winning over social media, while according to a Nike report, Kyrie Irving’s ‘Kyrie 3’ has had some eye-popping earnings. And then there is LeBron James. LeBron has been king of the sneaker game for a while in terms of signature models. Could this be the year his sneakers he finally loses his title? Granted the three athletes are Swoosh athletes, so it’s a win either way. LeBron has been on a creative push lately in terms of wearing some unique colorways for the XIV’s. Maybe he senses the competition.

Nike Basketball Kobe 4 Prelude worn by Tyler Ulis

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Available at amazon.com, from $601

While Devin Booker was the star for the Suns after scoring 70 points, teammate and best friend Tyler UIis won the sneaker battle after donning a pair of the Kobe IV ‘Prelude,’ which released in 2013 as a tribute to Kobe Bryant’s first NBA Finals MVP and now retail on Amazon for more than $600.

Adidas Dame 3 worn by Damian Lillard

Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images

Dame 3 available at footlocker.com, $114.99

Like his game, Damian Lillard’s third Adidas model is highly underrated. This clean colorway he rocked against the New York Knicks is definitely something to keep an eye on.

Air Jordan XXX1 PE worn by Kawhi Leonard

David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images

Available at nike.com, $200

I have been pushing for a Kawhi Leonard signature sneaker for sometime. Leonard will easily be one of the best sneakerheads of the year when the rankings come out. His personal logo takes this silhouette to another level.

Under Armour Curry 3 "Family Business" PE worn by Stephen and Seth Curry

Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images

Curry 3 available at underarmour.com, $140

Under Armour honored the Curry brothers with their own Curry 3 PE dubbed ‘Family Business’. The colorway takes the blue accents from the Warriors and Mavericks jerseys to create a minimal but clean sneaker.

Don C X Air Jordan 2 worn by PJ Tucker

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Sold at nike.com, $650

PJ Tucker never disappoints on the court when it comes to footwear. Not afraid to be bold, Tucker wore a pair of the Blue Don C X Air Jordan 2’s to coordinate with the Raptors throwback jerseys.