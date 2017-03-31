Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James admits the team is in a "bad spot" after their third straight loss.

The Cavaliers (47–27) lost for the fifth time in the last seven games, this time a 99–93 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night.

"We're just in a bad spot right now. Not disappointed with the effort. We're just in a bad spot," James said. "We're going to try to figure it out. ... I think the effort was there. I just don't think the concentration for as close to 48 minutes is there yet. Which is unfortunate."

Cleveland has a 6–10 record this month and is last in the NBA in defensive efficiency over that time period.

"I'm never one to shortcut the process. It's all part of the process," James said. "It's what I live by, that's how I built my career, so tomorrow's another day. It's another opportunity, but we've got some work to do. We don't have a lot of time."

Cleveland's latest loss drops them to second in the Eastern Conference, a half-game behind the Boston Celtics with eight regular season games remaining.

- Scooby Axson