NBA

2017 NBA playoffs schedule: Key dates

SI Wire
an hour ago

The NBA playoffs start April 15, with regular-season games wrapping up in less than a week.

Although matchups aren’t locked in yet, below are the important start dates for each playoff round, with the Finals set to start on June 1 and wrap up by June 18 at the latest. 

Key schedule dates

April 15: Playoffs begin

May 1: Conference semifinals begin

May 16: Conference Finals begin (possible move up to May 14 or 15)

June 1: NBA Finals begin

June 18: Finals end — latest possible date

June 22: NBA draft

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters