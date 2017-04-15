How to watch the 2017 NBA playoffs online

Give and Go: 2017 NBA Awards Picks

The NBA playoffs get underway on Saturday, with the first round games starting with a quadruple-header, featuring the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers taking on the Indiana Pacers.

Fans will be able to stream games via multiple apps, including WatchESPN, which will exclusively air the Wester Conference Finals.

TNT will air the East Finals.

The NBA Finals are set to start Thursday, June 1 and will be shown on ABC.

TV: TNT, ESPN, ESPN2, NBATV, ABC

Livestream: WatchESPN, Games on TNT can be livestreamed on NBA.com/TNTOvertime

NBA Playoffs: West Preview | East Preview

Below are the dates and times of the first four games of each best-of-seven series.

Eastern Conference

(1) Boston Celtics vs. (8) Chicago Bulls

Game 1 – Sun. April 16 Chicago at Boston, 6:30 p.m., TNT

Game 2 – Tue. April 18 Chicago at Boston, 8 p.m., TNT

Game 3 – Fri. April 21 Boston at Chicago, 7 p.m., ESPN

Game 4 – Sun. April 23 Boston at Chicago, 6:30 p.m., TNT

(2) Cleveland Cavaliers vs. (7) Indiana Pacers

Game 1 – Sat. April 15 Indiana at Cleveland, 3 p.m., ABC/R

Game 2 – Mon. April 17 Indiana at Cleveland, 7 p.m., TNT/R

Game 3 – Thu. April 20 Cleveland at Indiana, 7 p.m., TNT

Game 4 – Sun. April 23 Cleveland at Indiana, 1 p.m., ABC

(3) Toronto Raptors vs. (6) Milwaukee Bucks

Game 1 – Sat. April 15 Milwaukee at Toronto, 5:30 p.m., ESPN

Game 2 – Tue. April 18 Milwaukee at Toronto, 7 p.m., NBA TV

Game 3 – Thu. April 20 Toronto at Milwaukee, 8 p.m., NBA TV

Game 4 – Sat. April 22 Toronto at Milwaukee, 3 p.m., TNT

(4) Washington Wizards vs. (5) Atlanta Hawks

Game 1 – Sun. April 16 Atlanta at Washington, 1 p.m., TNT

Game 2 – Wed. April 19 Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m., NBA TV

Game 3 – Sat. April 22 Washington at Atlanta, 5:30 p.m., TNT

Game 4 – Mon. April 24 Washington at Atlanta, 8 p.m., TNT

Western Conference - First Round

(1) Golden State vs. (8) Portland Trail Blazers

Game 1 – Sun. April 16 Portland at Golden State, 3:30 p.m., ABC

Game 2 – Wed. April 19 Portland at Golden State, 10:30 p.m., TNT

Game 3 – Sat. April 22 Golden State at Portland, 10:30 p.m., ESPN

Game 4 – Mon. April 24 Golden State at Portland, 10:30 p.m., TNT

(2) San Antonio Spurs vs. (7) Memphis Grizzlies

Game 1 – Sat. April 15 Memphis at San Antonio, 8 p.m., ESPN

Game 2 – Mon. April 17 Memphis at San Antonio, 9:30 p.m., TNT

Game 3 – Thu. April 20 San Antonio at Memphis, 9:30 p.m., TNT

Game 4 – Sat. April 22 San Antonio at Memphis, 8 p.m., ESPN

(3) Houston Rockets vs. (6) Oklahoma City Thunder

Game 1 – Sun. April 16 Oklahoma City at Houston, 9 p.m., TNT

Game 2 – Wed. April 19 Oklahoma City at Houston, 8 p.m., TNT

Game 3 – Fri. April 21 Houston at Oklahoma City, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

Game 4 – Sun. April 23 Houston at Oklahoma City, 3:30 p.m., ABC

(4) Los Angeles Clippers vs. (5) Utah Jazz

Game 1 – Sat. April 15 Utah at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m., ESPN

Game 2 – Tue. April 18 Utah at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m., TNT

Game 3 – Fri. April 21 Los Angeles at Utah, 10 p.m., ESPN2

Game 4 – Sun. April 23 Los Angeles at Utah, 9 p.m., TNT