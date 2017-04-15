How to watch the 2017 NBA playoffs online
The NBA playoffs get underway on Saturday, with the first round games starting with a quadruple-header, featuring the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers taking on the Indiana Pacers.
Fans will be able to stream games via multiple apps, including WatchESPN, which will exclusively air the Wester Conference Finals.
TNT will air the East Finals.
The NBA Finals are set to start Thursday, June 1 and will be shown on ABC.
TV: TNT, ESPN, ESPN2, NBATV, ABC
Livestream: WatchESPN, Games on TNT can be livestreamed on NBA.com/TNTOvertime
Below are the dates and times of the first four games of each best-of-seven series.
Eastern Conference
(1) Boston Celtics vs. (8) Chicago Bulls
Game 1 – Sun. April 16 Chicago at Boston, 6:30 p.m., TNT
Game 2 – Tue. April 18 Chicago at Boston, 8 p.m., TNT
Game 3 – Fri. April 21 Boston at Chicago, 7 p.m., ESPN
Game 4 – Sun. April 23 Boston at Chicago, 6:30 p.m., TNT
(2) Cleveland Cavaliers vs. (7) Indiana Pacers
Game 1 – Sat. April 15 Indiana at Cleveland, 3 p.m., ABC/R
Game 2 – Mon. April 17 Indiana at Cleveland, 7 p.m., TNT/R
Game 3 – Thu. April 20 Cleveland at Indiana, 7 p.m., TNT
Game 4 – Sun. April 23 Cleveland at Indiana, 1 p.m., ABC
(3) Toronto Raptors vs. (6) Milwaukee Bucks
Game 1 – Sat. April 15 Milwaukee at Toronto, 5:30 p.m., ESPN
Game 2 – Tue. April 18 Milwaukee at Toronto, 7 p.m., NBA TV
Game 3 – Thu. April 20 Toronto at Milwaukee, 8 p.m., NBA TV
Game 4 – Sat. April 22 Toronto at Milwaukee, 3 p.m., TNT
(4) Washington Wizards vs. (5) Atlanta Hawks
Game 1 – Sun. April 16 Atlanta at Washington, 1 p.m., TNT
Game 2 – Wed. April 19 Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m., NBA TV
Game 3 – Sat. April 22 Washington at Atlanta, 5:30 p.m., TNT
Game 4 – Mon. April 24 Washington at Atlanta, 8 p.m., TNT
Western Conference - First Round
(1) Golden State vs. (8) Portland Trail Blazers
Game 1 – Sun. April 16 Portland at Golden State, 3:30 p.m., ABC
Game 2 – Wed. April 19 Portland at Golden State, 10:30 p.m., TNT
Game 3 – Sat. April 22 Golden State at Portland, 10:30 p.m., ESPN
Game 4 – Mon. April 24 Golden State at Portland, 10:30 p.m., TNT
(2) San Antonio Spurs vs. (7) Memphis Grizzlies
Game 1 – Sat. April 15 Memphis at San Antonio, 8 p.m., ESPN
Game 2 – Mon. April 17 Memphis at San Antonio, 9:30 p.m., TNT
Game 3 – Thu. April 20 San Antonio at Memphis, 9:30 p.m., TNT
Game 4 – Sat. April 22 San Antonio at Memphis, 8 p.m., ESPN
(3) Houston Rockets vs. (6) Oklahoma City Thunder
Game 1 – Sun. April 16 Oklahoma City at Houston, 9 p.m., TNT
Game 2 – Wed. April 19 Oklahoma City at Houston, 8 p.m., TNT
Game 3 – Fri. April 21 Houston at Oklahoma City, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
Game 4 – Sun. April 23 Houston at Oklahoma City, 3:30 p.m., ABC
(4) Los Angeles Clippers vs. (5) Utah Jazz
Game 1 – Sat. April 15 Utah at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m., ESPN
Game 2 – Tue. April 18 Utah at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m., TNT
Game 3 – Fri. April 21 Los Angeles at Utah, 10 p.m., ESPN2
Game 4 – Sun. April 23 Los Angeles at Utah, 9 p.m., TNT