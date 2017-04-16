NBA

Watch: Joe Johnson's buzzer-beater puts Jazz past Clippers in Game 1

NBA
NBA playoffs: Can any team prevent third straight Cavs, Warriors Finals?
SI Wire
an hour ago

With 13.1 seconds remaining in Game 1 between the Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs, Chris Paul flipped a 6-foot runner off the glass to tie the contest at 95. 

Joe Johnson took the inbounds pass the length of the floor, methodically prodded the Clippers' defense, found an opening and delivered the Jazz an incredible road victory, 97-95. 

Johnson came off the bench to score 21 points on 9-14 shooting from the field. Jazz coach Quin Snyder utilized the seven-time All-Star as a small-ball power forward after center Rudy Gobert left the game following Utah's opening possession. Gobert's injury was later ruled a left knee sprain, he did not return. His status for the remainder of the series remains undetermined. 

