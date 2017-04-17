NBA

Report: Carmelo and La La Anthony split

Phil Jackson: Carmelo Anthony 'would be better off somewhere else'
Carmelo and La La Anthony have separated after nearly seven years of marriage and over a decade together, according to TMZ.

Though TMZ reported that the couple currently has no plans to file for a divorce, they are living separately after a difficult few months involving Anthony’s in-question New York Knicks career. Sources told the outlet that the split is amicable.

NBA star Carmelo, 32, and La La, 37, wed in 2010—nearly six years after they first got engaged on Christmas Day 2004. They have one son, Kiyan, 10.

The longtime couple have dealt with rumors of marital strife before: in 2015, they were all smiles at New York Fashion Week after reports that the athlete had cheated.

Carmelo Anthony says Knicks still might trade him in off-season

On their anniversary last year, La La had sweet words for her husband, sharing a wedding photo on social media and writing, “‘If you live to be a hundred, I want to live that long minus one day, so I never have to live without you.’”

