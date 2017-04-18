NBA

WATCH: Grizzlies Coach David Fizdale Rants After Game 2 Loss To Spurs

4:12 | NBA
West Preview: Russ Vs. Beard Highlights Loaded West
SI Wire
an hour ago

Memphis Grizzlies coach David Fizdale will have a hefty fine to pay in the next couple days. The first-year head coach blasted officials following Monday's Game 2 loss in their first-round series against the Spurs.

After trailing by as much as 25, the Grizzlies clawed their way back to cut the deficit to five points in the fourth quarter. However, the Spurs and a dominant Kawhi Leonard were just too much, winning 96-82. Leonard shot a perfect 19-19 from the free throw line compared to the Grizzlies who shot just 15 free throws overall as a team the entire game. Fizdale wasn't pleased. 

“I know Pop’s got pedigree and I’m just a young rookie coach but they’re not gonna rook us."

Watch the whole rant below.

Game 3 is Thursday night in Memphis.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters