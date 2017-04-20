LeBron James was asked about Kendrick Lamar’s music after Cleveland’s playoff win over Indiana in Game 3, and offered a poignant response.

James, who debuted some of Lamar’s new album Damn. on his personal Instagram account ahead of its release, was asked by a media member at the podium following the Cavs’ historic comeback from down 25 points at halftime against the Pacers. Although the timing was perhaps odd, his response was enlightening, as James shared what Lamar’s music and subject matter meant to him on a personal level.

Watch below.

After putting up 28, 7 & 6 in the 2nd half, leading the Cavs to the biggest comeback in playoff history, LeBron's asked about Kendrick Lamar pic.twitter.com/fuvwwWBfpH — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 21, 2017

James was magnificent in leading the Cavs back to a 3–0 series lead, posting 41 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists on the night. His historic playoff dominance continues.