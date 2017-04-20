NBA

Watch: LeBron James shares personal connection to Kendrick Lamar’s music

Give and Go: Surprises from NBA playoffs first round
LeBron James was asked about Kendrick Lamar’s music after Cleveland’s playoff win over Indiana in Game 3, and offered a poignant response.

James, who debuted some of Lamar’s new album Damn. on his personal Instagram account ahead of its release, was asked by a media member at the podium following the Cavs’ historic comeback from down 25 points at halftime against the Pacers. Although the timing was perhaps odd, his response was enlightening, as James shared what Lamar’s music and subject matter meant to him on a personal level.

James was magnificent in leading the Cavs back to a 3–0 series lead, posting 41 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists on the night. His historic playoff dominance continues.

