Bulls guard Rajon Rondo out indefinitely with thumb fracture

Chicago Bulls guard Rajon Rondo is out indefinitely with a fractured right thumb, the team announced Friday.

The team says the thumb injury will not require surgery.

Rondo was injured in Chicago's 111–97 Game 2 victory over the Boston Celtics after playing 40 minutes in the contest. The Bulls say x-rays during an exam following the game confirmed a thumb fracture. 

Rondo has been outstanding in the playoffs, averaging 11.5 points, 10 assists and 8.5 rebounds per game as the Bulls have taken a 2-0 lead in their first round series against the top-seeded Celtics.

Game 3 of the best-of-seven series is Friday in Chicago.

- Scooby Axson

