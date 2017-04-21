NBA

LaVar Ball responds to Nike exec: 'Big Baller Brand about to be your competition'

​LaVar Ball responded to Nike global basketball sports marketing director George Raveling on Friday, saying that his Big Baller Brand will compete with the apparel giant. 

Earlier this week, Raveling made waves when he said Ball—whose son, Lonzo, is one of the top prospects in the 2017 NBA draft—was the "worst thing to happen to basketball in the last hundred years." 

Ball, who gained fame this spring by making a flurry of brash statements, shrugged off Raveling's criticism. 

"I know I’m on the right step, 'cause if nothing like this happened in 100 years?" Ball said in a video posted to social media. "Guess what—we in a new lane, baby!"

He added, "Big Baller Brand about to be your competition." 

Lonzo Ball is expected to be one of the top picks in the upcoming NBA draft. 

