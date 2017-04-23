Steve Kerr announced Sunday evening that he will not coach the Golden State Warriors against the Portland Trail Blazers for Game 4 of the Western Conference first round series on Monday. Kerr addressed reporters following his absence from Game 3.

The Warriors said Kerr missed the contest due to "illness" and associate head coach Mike Brown led Golden State to a momentous, comeback victory against the Blazers.

Kerr also revealed to reporters he is struggling with symptoms due to his surgically repaired back and it may affect his availability the rest of the playoffs.

Steve Kerr says he will not return to coaching until he is convinced he can stay on the sideline and manage symptoms as he has previously — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) April 23, 2017

Should Kerr be unable to continue in the postseason, it would be a tough loss for Golden State. However, Mike Brown has made a Finals appearance as a head coach in 2007 and the Warriors have succeeded without their head coach before. Kerr did miss the first 43 games of the 2015-16 regular season due to the back difficulties.