NBA

Warriors' Steve Kerr out for Game 4, may miss rest of postseason

0:33 | NBA
Report: Warriors remain concerned with coach Steve Kerr's return
SI Wire
2 hours ago

Steve Kerr announced Sunday evening that he will not coach the Golden State Warriors against the Portland Trail Blazers for Game 4 of the Western Conference first round series on Monday. Kerr addressed reporters following his absence from Game 3. 

The Warriors said Kerr missed the contest due to "illness" and associate head coach Mike Brown led Golden State to a momentous, comeback victory against the Blazers. 

Kerr also revealed to reporters he is struggling with symptoms due to his surgically repaired back and it may affect his availability the rest of the playoffs. 

Should Kerr be unable to continue in the postseason, it would be a tough loss for Golden State. However, Mike Brown has made a Finals appearance as a head coach in 2007 and the Warriors have succeeded without their head coach before. Kerr did miss the first 43 games of the 2015-16 regular season due to the back difficulties. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters