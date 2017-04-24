NBA

NBA draft 2017: Early entry list

Big Baller, No Brand: Meet Markelle Fultz, the NBA’s next No. 1 pick
The 2017 NBA draft is drawing closer, and with the majority of college teams done for the season, players have begun declaring for the draft.

NCAA rules allow underclassmen to “test the waters” and go through the pre-draft process while retaining next year’s eligibility, provided they do not hire an agent. The early entry deadline was April 23, and college players have until 10 days after the draft combine (May 9–14) to withdraw from the pool.

Below is a list of notable underclassmen who have declared for the draft, some with the intent to remain in the pool and others on the fence.

Draft Coverage: Woo’s Big Board | Sharp’s Mock Draft

Players who will sign with an agent

• Bam Adebayo, Kentucky

• Jarrett Allen, Texas

• Ike Anigbogu, UCLA

• OG Anunoby, Indiana

• Dwayne Bacon, Florida State

• Lonzo Ball, UCLA

• Jordan Bell, Oregon

• Antonio Blakeney, LSU

• Isaiah Briscoe, Kentucky

• Dillion Brooks, Oregon

• John Collins, Wake Forest

• Zach Collins, Gonzaga

• Tyler Dorsey, Oregon

• PJ Dozier, South Carolina

• Jawun Evans, Oklahoma State

• De’Aaron Fox, Kentucky

• Markelle Fultz, Washington

• Harry Giles, Duke

• Isaac Humphries, Kentucky

• Jonathan Isaac, Florida State

• Josh Jackson, Kansas

• Justin Jackson, North Carolina

• Jaylen Johnson, Louisville

• Luke Kennard, Duke

• T.J. Leaf, UCLA

• Tyler Lydon, Syracuse

• Lauri Markkanen, Arizona

• Malik Monk, Kentucky

• Austin Nichols, Virginia

• Cameron Oliver, Nevada

• Justin Patton, Creighton

• L.J. Peak, Georgetown

• Ivan Rabb, California

• Xavier Rathan-Mayes, Florida State

• Devin Robinson, Florida

• Kobi Simmons, Arizona

• Dennis Smith, Jr., North Carolina State

• Edmond Sumner, Xavier

• Jayson Tatum, Duke

• Melo Trimble, Maryland

• Nigel Williams-Goss, Gonzaga

Still undecided

• Shaqquan Aaron, USC

• Deng Adel, Louisville

• Rawle Alkins, Arizona

• Jaylen Barford, Arkansas

• Trevon Blueitt, Xavier

• Bennie Boatwright, USC

• Tony Bradley, North Carolina

• Thomas Bryant, Indiana

• Chance Comanche, Arizona

• Angel Delgado, Seton Hall

• Vince Edwards, Purdue

• Drew Eubanks, Oregon State

• Tacko Fall, Central Florida

• Isaac Haas, Purdue

• Aaron Holiday, UCLA

• Marcus Keene, Central Michigan

• Braxton Key, Alabama

• Kyle Kuzma, Utah

• B.J. Johnson, La Salle

• Robert Johnson, Indiana

• Andrew Jones, Texas

• Yante Maten, Georgia

• Markis McDuffie, Wichita State

• Eric Mika, BYU

• Donovan Mitchell, Louisville

• Johnathan Motley, Baylor

• Svi Mykhailiuk, Kansas

• Semi Ojeleye, SMU

• Maverick Rowan, NC State

• Corey Sanders, Rutgers

• Elijah Stewart, USC

• Caleb Swanigan, Purdue

• Trevor Thompson, Ohio State

• Moritz Wagner, Michigan

• Thomas Welsh, UCLA

• D.J, Wilson, Michigan

• Thomas Wilder, Western Michigan

• Omer Yurtseven, North Carolina State

