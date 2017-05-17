NBA

Watch: LeBron James turns back on Kelly Olynyk in Game 1

NBA
Give and Go: Will Cleveland suffer its first postseason loss?
Chris Chavez
Thursday May 18th, 2017

Before the Cleveland Cavaliers finished the first quarter up 30–19, one play summed up the state of the Boston Celtics defense.

With less than two minutes remaining, LeBron James was being guarded by Celtics big man Kelly Olynyk...well not really. He actually turned his back to Olynyk before cruising right by for two.

This isn't the first time LeBron has played it causal this postseason.

And the Game 1 moment between James and Olynyk was far from the end of the Celtics' defensive woes.

The Cavaliers took a 1–0 lead in the series with a 117–104 victory.

