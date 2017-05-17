Give and Go: Will Cleveland suffer its first postseason loss?

Before the Cleveland Cavaliers finished the first quarter up 30–19, one play summed up the state of the Boston Celtics defense.

With less than two minutes remaining, LeBron James was being guarded by Celtics big man Kelly Olynyk...well not really. He actually turned his back to Olynyk before cruising right by for two.

LeBron turned his back on Kelly Olynyk while he defended him 😂 pic.twitter.com/OTckrxwmWg — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 18, 2017

This isn't the first time LeBron has played it causal this postseason.

LeBron spinning the ball right in front of Ibaka and burying the three...the disrespect 😂💀💯 pic.twitter.com/piVkO1PMJQ — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 4, 2017

And the Game 1 moment between James and Olynyk was far from the end of the Celtics' defensive woes.

IT4 went for the block 😂 pic.twitter.com/wZMO1Uvq5H — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 18, 2017

The Cavaliers took a 1–0 lead in the series with a 117–104 victory.