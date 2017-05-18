NBA

LeBron James named to 11th All-NBA First Team, tying Kobe and Malone’s record

1:56 | NBA
Scooby Axson
Thursday May 18th, 2017

LeBron James was named to his 11th consecutive All-NBA First Team on Thursday, tying the record for most selections set by Karl Malone and Kobe Bryant.

James averaged 26.4 points and set career-highs with 8.7 rebounds and 8.6 assists a game. He also played a league-high 37.9 minutes per game.

Also named to the team were Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook and Houston Rockets guard James Harden, the leading candidates for the league's Most Valuable Player.

Harden was the only unanimous choice, receiving all 100 votes from a panel of writers and broadcasters.

Westbrook averaged 31.6 points, 10.7 rebounds and 10.4 assists this season becoming the first player since Oscar Robertson in the 1961–62 season to average a triple-double for an entire season.

Rounding out the First Team is San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard (96 first-place votes) and New Orleans Pelicans center Anthony Davis (45 first-place votes).

Two-time MVP Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors made the Second Team, along with Isaiah Thomas, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Rudy Gobert.

The Third Team is John Wall, DeMar DeRozan, Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green and DeAndre Jordan.

Paul George was not selected to any of the three teams, meaning he will only be eligible for a five-year, $180 million contract from the Pacers in free agency. He would have been able to sign a five-year, $210 million deal if he had made the team.

The rest of the league's awards, such as MVP, Rookie of the Year, and Defensive Player of the Year, will be announced during a televised awards show on June 26.

