The Celtics are looking hard at signing Jazz forward Gordon Hayward in the off-season, The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Boston is “really focused” on courting Hayward, who will be an unrestricted free agent July 1.

The Jazz own Hayward’s bird rights and can offer him more money than any other team this summer. Hayward did not make an All-NBA team this year and will not be eligible for a designated player extension (a “supermax” contract), which has led to some speculation that he may look around at other teams.

Celtics head coach Brad Stevens coached Hayward in college at Butler, where both made their names during a run to the NCAA title game in 2010.

Hayward, 27, averaged 21.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists this season and led Utah to the conference semifinals.