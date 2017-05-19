NBA

Isaiah Thomas leaves Eastern Conference Finals Game 2 with hip strain

2:07 | NBA
What does Celtics' win in draft lottery mean for Isaiah Thomas' future?
SI Wire
3 hours ago

The Boston Celtics trailed the Cleveland Cavaliers by 41 points at halftime, the largest such deficit in NBA postseason history, only to receive worse news following intermission of Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Boston's recently-minted All-NBA point guard Isaiah Thomas was ruled out for the remainder of the contest with a right hip strain, the team announced.

The injury may explain Thomas' pedestrian first half performance. The All-Star went 0-6 from the field, but did manage to dish six assists and collect three rebounds. His two points came on a pair of free throws.

Cleveland went on to win the game 130–86, the largest defeat for a No. 1 seed in NBA histroy.

The Vertical's Chris Mannix reported that Thomas underwent tests at a hospital for a sore right hip after Game 6 of conference semifinals against the Washington Wizards, and that the team feared he wouldn't be able to play in Game 7.

Game 3 is scheduled for Sunday at 8:30 p.m. ET in Cleveland.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters