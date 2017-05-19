What does Celtics' win in draft lottery mean for Isaiah Thomas' future?

The Boston Celtics trailed the Cleveland Cavaliers by 41 points at halftime, the largest such deficit in NBA postseason history, only to receive worse news following intermission of Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Boston's recently-minted All-NBA point guard Isaiah Thomas was ruled out for the remainder of the contest with a right hip strain, the team announced.

The injury may explain Thomas' pedestrian first half performance. The All-Star went 0-6 from the field, but did manage to dish six assists and collect three rebounds. His two points came on a pair of free throws.

Cleveland went on to win the game 130–86, the largest defeat for a No. 1 seed in NBA histroy.

The Vertical's Chris Mannix reported that Thomas underwent tests at a hospital for a sore right hip after Game 6 of conference semifinals against the Washington Wizards, and that the team feared he wouldn't be able to play in Game 7.

Game 3 is scheduled for Sunday at 8:30 p.m. ET in Cleveland.