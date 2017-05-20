NBA

Celtics’ Isaiah Thomas out for rest of playoffs with hip injury

0:34 | NBA
Spurs' Kawhi Leonard ruled out for Game 3 vs. Warriors
Jeremy Woo
2 hours ago

Celtics star Isaiah Thomas will miss the rest of the postseason with a hip injury, the team announced Saturday.

Thomas re-aggravated the injury during the third quarter of Friday night’s conference finals loss to the Cavs, a frustrating 130–86 blowout that put Cleveland up 2–0 in the series.

“Isaiah has worked tirelessly to manage this injury since it first occurred,” said Celtics Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brian McKeon. “The swelling increased during the first two games against Cleveland, and in order to avoid more significant long-term damage to his hip, we could no longer allow him to continue.”

The breakout star of Boston’s successful season, Thomas’ status deals a major blow to a Boston team already staggering after two difficult home defeats to LeBron James and the Cavs. Boston will likely turn to Marcus Smart at point guard.

Thomas averaged 23.3 points and 6.7 assists in 15 playoff games, leading Boston to series wins over Chicago and Washington.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters