NBA

Report: Phil Jackson met with Porzingis’s brother to discuss Knicks issues

0:44 | NBA
Report: Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis skipped exit meetings out of frustration
Jeremy Woo
36 minutes ago

A recent meeting between Knicks president Phil Jackson and Kristaps Porzingis’s brother yielded little in the way of positive results, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reports.

Janis Porzingis, who is also one of Kristaps’s agents, met with Jackson for what was described as a “lengthy sitdown” concerning the team and Porzingis’ well-publicized decision to skip his exit interview after the season. The meeting reportedly “accomplished very little to bridge the chasm as Jackson remained steadfast in his ways and direction.”

Janis recently told ESPN that Kristaps wants the Knicks to create “an environment where he can develop and grow as a player and win.” New York endured another frustrating season, with Porzingis among several Knicks who dealt with injuries amid a lot of losing and controversy surrounding Carmelo Anthony’s status with the team. Kristaps is spending the off-season back in his native Latvia, and Janis met with Jackson in his stead.

Porzingis, 21, was selected fourth overall by the Knicks in the 2015 draft and has averaged 16.1 points and 7.3 rebounds over his first two NBA seasons.

