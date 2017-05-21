LeBron James named to 11th All-NBA First Team, Paul George not so much

Avery Bradley hit the game winning shot with less than five seconds remaining to give the Boston Celtics a 111–108 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Watch Bradley's shot and the lucky bounce below:

AVERY BRADLEY WINS IT pic.twitter.com/UmuoSV3Oia — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 22, 2017

LeBron James finished with just 11 points, which is his worst showing since scoring seven points against the Indiana Pacers in Game 5 of the 2014 Eastern Conference Finals.

The Celtics were down 66–50 at halftime.