Watch: Avery Bradley hits game-winning three to hand Cavaliers' first playoff loss
Avery Bradley hit the game winning shot with less than five seconds remaining to give the Boston Celtics a 111–108 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
Watch Bradley's shot and the lucky bounce below:
AVERY BRADLEY WINS IT pic.twitter.com/UmuoSV3Oia— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 22, 2017
LeBron James finished with just 11 points, which is his worst showing since scoring seven points against the Indiana Pacers in Game 5 of the 2014 Eastern Conference Finals.
The Celtics were down 66–50 at halftime.