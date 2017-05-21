NBA

Watch: Avery Bradley hits game-winning three to hand Cavaliers' first playoff loss

0:57 | NBA
LeBron James named to 11th All-NBA First Team, Paul George not so much
Chris Chavez
an hour ago

Avery Bradley hit the game winning shot with less than five seconds remaining to give the Boston Celtics a 111–108 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals. 

Watch Bradley's shot and the lucky bounce below:

LeBron James finished with just 11 points, which is his worst showing since scoring seven points against the Indiana Pacers in Game 5 of the 2014 Eastern Conference Finals. 

The Celtics were down 66–50 at halftime.

